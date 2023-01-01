Fish and chips in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar
Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar
837 Southeast 47th Terrace, Cape Coral
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$5.00
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
Tempura fried red snapper, furikake freedom fries, Tokyo tartar sauce and cucumber carrot slaw
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Fish 'N' Chips
|$10.99
Delicious beer-battered cod fillets fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, fries and coleslaw. Malt vinegar served on request (1280 Cal)