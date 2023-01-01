Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Cape Coral restaurants that serve fish and chips

Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar

837 Southeast 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Fish & Chips$5.00
Fish & Chips$20.00
Tempura fried red snapper, furikake freedom fries, Tokyo tartar sauce and cucumber carrot slaw
More about Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)

2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish 'N' Chips$10.99
Delicious beer-battered cod fillets fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, fries and coleslaw. Malt vinegar served on request (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Cape Coral FL (Coral Shores/Pine Island)

