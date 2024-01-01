Flautas in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve flautas
Tacos Mexican Grille
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral
|Flautas (3)
|$9.00
Deep fried taquito filled with protein, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|FLAUTAS PLATE
|$12.00
3 fried rolled taquitos topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with 2 sides.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Flautas
|$19.99
Three oval corn tortillas filled with barbacoa or shredded chicken, topped with green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream and avocado. Served with rice.