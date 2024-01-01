Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Cape Coral

Go
Cape Coral restaurants
Toast

Cape Coral restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

 

Tacos Mexican Grille

30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy Suite #116, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flautas (3)$9.00
Deep fried taquito filled with protein, topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
FLAUTAS PLATE$12.00
3 fried rolled taquitos topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with 2 sides.
More about Tacos Mexican Grille
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flautas$19.99
Three oval corn tortillas filled with barbacoa or shredded chicken, topped with green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream and avocado. Served with rice.
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape Coral

Salmon

Pretzels

Cheese Fries

Ceviche

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Cape Coral to explore

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Bonita Springs

Avg 4.8 (43 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Estero

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Fort Myers Beach

No reviews yet

Lehigh Acres

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Sebring

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (903 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston