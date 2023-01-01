Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Cape Coral restaurants that serve lobsters

Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar

837 Southeast 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$20.00
Elbow macaroni and Maine lobster baked in our classic four cheese mornay sauce topped with bread crumbs
More about Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar
Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

2612 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral

Takeout
RED LOBSTER$0.00
3oz Lobster tail tempura, fresh tuna, asparagus, avocado, scallions, mixed blue crab & steamed lobster meat topped with yellowfin tuna & spicy mayo
LOBSTER TAIL (C)$25.00
5-6oz. Lobster tail tempura, avocado, asparagus, Krab, spicy mayo topped with thinly sliced avocado, crunchy Krab salad, masago, spicy mayo & eel sauce with a lobster & Krab martini salad
More about Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

