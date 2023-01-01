Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Cape Coral restaurants that serve mussels

Overtime Pizzeria and Sports Pub

1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$16.95
More about Overtime Pizzeria and Sports Pub
Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

2612 Santa Barbara Blvd., Cape Coral

No reviews yet
Takeout
DYNAMITE GREEN MUSSEL$17.00
Fresh baked green mussels with mixed shrimp, scallops, Krab, masago, scallions, spicy mayo drizzled with eel sauce
More about Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

