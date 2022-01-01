Quesadillas in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Toast

Cape Coral restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

Beef 'O' Brady's

2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (1281 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine image

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Chicken$16.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Item pic

 

3 Pepper Burrito

2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LIL QUESADILLA$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
QUESADILLA$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
Kids Lil Quesadilla$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
Steak Quesadilla image

Beef 'O' Brady's

2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
