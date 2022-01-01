Quesadillas in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve quesadillas
Beef 'O' Brady's
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Quesadilla Chicken
|$16.00
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
3 Pepper Burrito
2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308, Cape Coral
|LIL QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|QUESADILLA
|$8.50
Quesadilla using our famous 12" fresh pressed tortilla. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|Kids Lil Quesadilla
|$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
