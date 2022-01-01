Steak tacos in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve steak tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
2481 Del Prado Blvd N, Cape Coral
