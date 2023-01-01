Taco salad in Cape Coral
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$16.00
Slices of beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, beans, fresh chopped lettuce, sour cream and fresh cheese. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
|Super Taco Salad
|$13.00
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice, beans, mixed lettuce, chicken or ground beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.