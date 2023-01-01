Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Cape Coral restaurants that serve taco salad

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral

1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (485 reviews)
Fajita Taco Salad$16.00
Slices of beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, beans, fresh chopped lettuce, sour cream and fresh cheese. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
Super Taco Salad$13.00
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice, beans, mixed lettuce, chicken or ground beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
East of Chicago Pizza Company - Santa Barbara

1306 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
Taco Salad$7.49
More about East of Chicago Pizza Company - Santa Barbara

