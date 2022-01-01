Tacos in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's
2514 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1604 SE 46th St, Cape Coral
|Super Taco Salad
|$13.00
3 Pepper Burrito
2522 Santa Barbara Blvd #308, Cape Coral
|TACOS
|$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )
|UNO TACO
|$4.00
