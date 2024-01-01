Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Toast

Cape Coral restaurants that serve tuna salad

Main pic

 

House of Omelets - Cape Coral Center

900 Southwest Pine Island Rd Unit 122, Cape Coral Centr

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scoop Tuna Salad$3.97
Tuna Salad Melt$11.97
More about House of Omelets - Cape Coral Center
Consumer pic

 

Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

2612 Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA YUKI SALAD$16.00
Yellow fin tuna, over cucumber, seaweed salad, carrots, avocado, masago, sesame seeds with spicy sauce
AHI TUNA SALAD$17.00
Sesame seared seasoned yellow fin tuna with cucumber, asparagus, avocado, seaweed salad drizzled with wasabi cream and eel sauce
More about Captain Hook's Sushi/Pho/Thai

