Wedge salad in Cape Coral
Cape Coral restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about Overtime Pizzeria and Sports Pub
Overtime Pizzeria and Sports Pub
1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W, Cape Coral
|Wedge Salad
|$9.95
Iceberg lettuce wedge (1/4 head), bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, and bleu cheese dressing
More about Rumrunners Restaurant - 5848 Cape Harbour Dr
Rumrunners Restaurant - 5848 Cape Harbour Dr
5848 Cape Harbour Dr, Cape Coral
|Wedge Salad & Cup of Soup
|$16.00
A petite wedge salad with bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing, and a cup of New England Clam Chowder soup.