Wedge salad in Cape Coral

Cape Coral restaurants
Cape Coral restaurants that serve wedge salad

Overtime Pizzeria and Sports Pub

1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W, Cape Coral

TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$9.95
Iceberg lettuce wedge (1/4 head), bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, and bleu cheese dressing
More about Overtime Pizzeria and Sports Pub
Rumrunners Restaurant - 5848 Cape Harbour Dr

5848 Cape Harbour Dr, Cape Coral

TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad & Cup of Soup$16.00
A petite wedge salad with bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles with your choice of dressing, and a cup of New England Clam Chowder soup.
More about Rumrunners Restaurant - 5848 Cape Harbour Dr

