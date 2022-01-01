Go
Cape Fear Seafood Company

Fresh | Local | Relax | Enjoy
Award winning seafood in a. comfortable relaxed atmosphere. We look forward to serving you soon!

SEAFOOD

143 Poole Road Unit A • $$

Avg 5 (1393 reviews)

Popular Items

Figure 8 Stuffed Flounder$25.99
Twin baked roulades of flounder stuffed with our premium crab fusion draped with lemon buerre blanc served with your choice of two sides
House Salad - Small$6.99
Romaine lettuce, candied pecans, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomato & scallions served with our White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Hush Puppy Basket$3.99
A classic starter
Lump Crab Cake Sliders$13.99
Two seared lump crab cake sliders with lettuce, tomato & bistro sauce, served with your choice of one side
8 Hush Puppies$3.99
Calabash Choice of Two$23.99
Choose from lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
Smoked Salmon Alfredo$19.99
Our house smoked salmon cakes over penne, asparagus & mushrooms tossed in our roasted garlic alfredo, then garnished with fresh basil.
Fried Okra$6.99
Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.
Bald Head Island Crab Cakes$24.99
Pan seared lump crab cakes topped with lemon beurre blanc & served with your choice of two sides

143 Poole Road Unit A

Belville NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
