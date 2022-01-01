Cape Girardeau restaurants you'll love

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cape Girardeau

Must-try Cape Girardeau restaurants

Minglewood Brewery image

PIZZA

Minglewood Brewery

121 Broadway, Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.6 (580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Pizza$14.00
BBQ sauce base, burnt ends, bacon, cheese blend
Bavarian Pretzel$11.00
Soft baked, side of house-made beer cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza$13.50
Sliced beef, green peppers, onions, cheese blend, house-made beer cheese
More about Minglewood Brewery
Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse image

BBQ • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse

1107 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (642 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Sammy$15.25
BBQ Tater Skin$11.00
MJ Mac n Cheese$9.00
More about Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse
Sedona Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sedona Bistro

1812 Carondelet dr suite 101, Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basic Burger$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
Country Club$10.49
Triple decker with turkey, lettuce, tomato & bacon with mayonnaise on wheat berry toast
Steak Sandwich$10.99
on a hoagie with thinly sliced steak dressed with sautéed onion and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese
More about Sedona Bistro
Broussard's Cajun Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Broussard's Cajun Cuisine

114 N. Main, Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.1 (226 reviews)
Takeout
More about Broussard's Cajun Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Pilot House

3532 Perryville Rd., Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pilot House
Burrito-Ville image

 

Burrito-Ville

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Burrito-Ville
Restaurant banner

 

Broussard's Cajun Cuisine - Cape Girardeau

114 N. Main Street, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Broussard's Cajun Cuisine - Cape Girardeau
Restaurant banner

 

Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant
