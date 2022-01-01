Cape Girardeau restaurants you'll love
Cape Girardeau's top cuisines
Must-try Cape Girardeau restaurants
PIZZA
Minglewood Brewery
121 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
|Popular items
|BBQ Pizza
|$14.00
BBQ sauce base, burnt ends, bacon, cheese blend
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$11.00
Soft baked, side of house-made beer cheese
|Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
|$13.50
Sliced beef, green peppers, onions, cheese blend, house-made beer cheese
BBQ • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse
1107 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Popular items
|Brisket Sammy
|$15.25
|BBQ Tater Skin
|$11.00
|MJ Mac n Cheese
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sedona Bistro
1812 Carondelet dr suite 101, Cape Girardeau
|Popular items
|Basic Burger
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle on a bun
|Country Club
|$10.49
Triple decker with turkey, lettuce, tomato & bacon with mayonnaise on wheat berry toast
|Steak Sandwich
|$10.99
on a hoagie with thinly sliced steak dressed with sautéed onion and mushrooms with melted provolone cheese
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Broussard's Cajun Cuisine
114 N. Main, Cape Girardeau
Burrito-Ville
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
Broussard's Cajun Cuisine - Cape Girardeau
114 N. Main Street, Cape Girardeau
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant
1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau