Bean burritos in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau
|BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$7.49
refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Rice and Black Bean Burrito - REG
|$9.50
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
|Rice and Black Bean Burrito - JR
|$6.30
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
|Rice and Black Bean Burrito - DBL
|$14.50
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.