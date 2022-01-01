Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve bean burritos

Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$7.49
refried beans and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice and Black Bean Burrito - REG$9.50
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Rice and Black Bean Burrito - JR$6.30
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Rice and Black Bean Burrito - DBL$14.50
Spanish rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
More about Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

