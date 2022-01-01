Burritos in Cape Girardeau
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau
|GROUND BEEF BURRITO
|$9.84
seasoned ground beef with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican Shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|CHORIZO CON HUEVO BURRITO
|$9.24
scrambled eggs with chorizo (Mexican spicy pork sausage) with refried beans, mayonnaise, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|AL-PASTOR BURRITO
|$9.84
grilled adobo marinated pork with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Cheesesteak Burrito - DBL
|$17.30
Steak, sautéed peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
|Cheeseburger Burrito - REG
|$10.10
Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard.
|Matt James Burrito - REG
|$13.30
Steak, chicken, beef, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.