Burritos in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve burritos

Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau

GROUND BEEF BURRITO$9.84
seasoned ground beef with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican Shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
CHORIZO CON HUEVO BURRITO$9.24
scrambled eggs with chorizo (Mexican spicy pork sausage) with refried beans, mayonnaise, and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
AL-PASTOR BURRITO$9.84
grilled adobo marinated pork with refried beans, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, Mexican shredded cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

Cheesesteak Burrito - DBL$17.30
Steak, sautéed peppers & onions with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
Cheeseburger Burrito - REG$10.10
Beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup & mustard.
Matt James Burrito - REG$13.30
Steak, chicken, beef, mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
