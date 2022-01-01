Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve chile relleno

El Sol - Cape Girardeau - 1105 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

1105 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno A La Carta$3.99
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#10 CHILE RELLENO$14.24
roasted poblano pepper stuffed with either white cheese or ground beef then battered and fried and topped with our tomato sauce and sour cream. Served with sides of red rice and refried pinto beans.
