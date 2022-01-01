Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve chimichangas

El Sol - Cape Girardeau - 1105 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

1105 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIMICHANGA MEAL$12.00
CHIMICHANGA FAJITA MEAL$14.00
VEGETARIAN CHIMICHANGA$11.00
More about El Sol - Cape Girardeau - 1105 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHIMICHANGA$7.54
burrito of your choice deep fried then covered with queso (cheese dip) and served with side salad and guacamole dollup.
#18 CHIMICHANGA$16.49
burrito of your choice deep-fried and served topped with queso (cheese dip) and side of lettuce, tomato, mexican shredded cheese , sour cream and dollup of guacomole.
More about Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

