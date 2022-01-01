Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve fajitas

El Sol - Cape Girardeau - 1105 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

1105 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITA NACHOS SUPREME$14.00
More about El Sol - Cape Girardeau - 1105 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Item pic

 

Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DUO FAJITAS$18.74
your choice of two meats seasoned and grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato.
FAJITA QUESADILLA$11.49
grilled protein of your choice, bell pepper, tomato and onions stuffed with melting cheese between a flour tortilla and a small lettuce salad side.
STEAK FAJITAS$16.24
seasoned and grilled steak with bell pepper, onion and tomato.
More about Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

