Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Cape Girardeau

Go
Cape Girardeau restaurants
Toast

Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve fried pickles

Burrito-Ville image

 

Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pickle Fries$6.50
More about Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse image

BBQ • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse

1107 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (642 reviews)
Takeout
fried pickles$8.00
1/2 Fried Pickles$5.00
More about Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape Girardeau

Nachos

Cake

Chili

Chips And Salsa

Al Pastor Tacos

Chicken Salad

Shrimp Fajitas

Steak Burritos

Map

More near Cape Girardeau to explore

Paducah

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Murray

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Paducah

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (386 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston