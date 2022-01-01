Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve nachos

Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse image

BBQ • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse

1107 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (642 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carolina Nachos$13.50
Burrito-Ville image

 

Burrito-Ville

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Non-Meat Nachos - REG$9.90
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with meatless crumbles, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Rice & Bean Nachos - JR$6.40
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with Spanish rice, black beans, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
Buffalo Nachos - JR$6.60
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with buffalo chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
