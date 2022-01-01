Nachos in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve nachos
BBQ • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse
1107 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Carolina Nachos
|$13.50
Burrito-Ville
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Non-Meat Nachos - REG
|$9.90
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with meatless crumbles, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
|Rice & Bean Nachos - JR
|$6.40
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with Spanish rice, black beans, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.
|Buffalo Nachos - JR
|$6.60
Gluten-free yellow corn chips covered with buffalo chicken, house-made queso, sides of salsa & sour cream.