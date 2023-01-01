Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve steak burritos

Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St

1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS BURRITO STEAK$4.74
More about Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
Burrito-Ville image

 

Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Burrito - JR$7.10
Steak, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Steak Teriyaki Burrito - JR$7.80
Steak, teriyaki sauce, Spanish rice, grilled green peppers, & pineapple.
Steak Preggo Burrito$12.50
Steak, refried beans, rice & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a junior tortilla...wrapped inside a regular tortilla with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.
More about Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St

