Steak burritos in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve steak burritos
Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant - 1751 Independence St
1751 Independence St, Cape Girardeau
|KIDS BURRITO STEAK
|$4.74
Burrito-Ville - 913 Broadway St
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Steak Burrito - JR
|$7.10
Steak, vegetarian refried beans, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
|Steak Teriyaki Burrito - JR
|$7.80
Steak, teriyaki sauce, Spanish rice, grilled green peppers, & pineapple.
|Steak Preggo Burrito
|$12.50
Steak, refried beans, rice & mozzarella cheese wrapped in a junior tortilla...wrapped inside a regular tortilla with mozzarella cheese & house-made queso.