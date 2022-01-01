Tacos in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve tacos
More about Minglewood Brewery
PIZZA
Minglewood Brewery
121 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
|Taco Pizza
|$14.99
Refried beans, beef, cheese blend, topped with lettuce, crushed nacho tortilla chips, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, sour cream taco sauce
More about Burrito-Ville
Burrito-Ville
913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau
|Steak Taco Salad
|$12.10
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
|Chicken Taco (1)
|$3.40
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
|Non-Meat Taco (1)
|$3.50
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.