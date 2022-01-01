Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau restaurants
Cape Girardeau restaurants that serve tacos

Minglewood Brewery

121 Broadway, Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.6 (580 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pizza$14.99
Refried beans, beef, cheese blend, topped with lettuce, crushed nacho tortilla chips, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar, sour cream taco sauce
Burrito-Ville

913 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Taco Salad$12.10
Deep fried flour tortilla topped with steak, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & avocado. Sides of salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Taco (1)$3.40
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
Non-Meat Taco (1)$3.50
Gluten-free white corn tortillas topped with meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese & sour cream.
