Cape May Court House pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Cape May Court House

Claudios Pizza Kitchen image

 

Claudios Pizza Kitchen

205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House

Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$7.99
14" Plain Red Pizza$13.99
16" Plain Red Pizza$15.99
More about Claudios Pizza Kitchen
Alfredo's Pizzeria image

 

Alfredo's Pizzeria

1 Magnolia Drive, Cape May Court House

Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Fries$5.99
Cheese Steak$9.99
Mozzarella Stix$6.99
More about Alfredo's Pizzeria
Molino's image

 

Molino's

219 S Main St, Cape May Court House

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Cheese Steak Stromboli$10.00
freshly cooked cheesesteak, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
Chicken Tenders (4)$6.00
4 Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce
Molino’s Cheese steak$8.00
MADE WITH COOPER SHARP CHEESE AND FRIED ONIONS
More about Molino's

