Bruschetta in Cape May Court House
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Claudios Pizza Kitchen
Claudios Pizza Kitchen
205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House
|14" Bruschetta Pizza
|$17.99
More about Molino's
Molino's
219 S Main St, Cape May Court House
|Small Bruschetta Pie
|$10.00
Mozzarella topped with bruschetta then layered with fresh mozzarella topped with basil garlic Parmesan and Locatelli cheese
|Bruschetta Appetizer
|$6.00
Served with Garlic Bread
|Bruschetta Salad
|$8.00
Lettuce, homemade Bruschetta, fresh Mozzarella, croutons drizzled with a balsamic reduction sprinkled with locatelli and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette on the side