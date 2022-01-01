Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Cape May Court House

Cape May Court House restaurants
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve bruschetta

Claudios Pizza Kitchen image

 

Claudios Pizza Kitchen

205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House

Takeout
14" Bruschetta Pizza$17.99
Item pic

 

Molino's

219 S Main St, Cape May Court House

TakeoutFast Pay
Small Bruschetta Pie$10.00
Mozzarella topped with bruschetta then layered with fresh mozzarella topped with basil garlic Parmesan and Locatelli cheese
Bruschetta Appetizer$6.00
Served with Garlic Bread
Bruschetta Salad$8.00
Lettuce, homemade Bruschetta, fresh Mozzarella, croutons drizzled with a balsamic reduction sprinkled with locatelli and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
