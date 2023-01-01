Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Cape May Court House

Cape May Court House restaurants
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve carne asada

MexItalia - 219 S Main St

219 S Main St, Cape May Court H

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada$17.95
Flattened Steak Grilled, served with rice, beans and tortillas
More about MexItalia - 219 S Main St
Item pic

 

TACOSHOP

5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada TACO COMBO$14.50
House made corn tortilla, braised beef in adobo broth, served with onions, cilantro and radishes
Gluten Free, Nut Free.
*Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
CARNE ASADA TACOS (2)$12.75
House made corn tortilla, marinated and grilled beef, served with guacamole, onions, cilantro and radishes, toped with a serrano pepper salsa verde
Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free
*Please be aware that tacos are always better consumed at the store as they maintain the quality and temperature. THE CHEF.
More about TACOSHOP

