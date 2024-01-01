Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rolls in
Cape May Court House
/
Cape May Court House
/
Chicken Rolls
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve chicken rolls
MexItalia - 219 S Main St
219 S Main St, Cape May Court H
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (2)
$9.95
More about MexItalia - 219 S Main St
Country Club Tavern
1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
$14.00
More about Country Club Tavern
