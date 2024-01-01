Clams in Cape May Court House

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve clams
Claudio's Pizza Kitchen
205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Regular White Clam Sauce
$22.99
White Clam Chowder
$5.95
More about Claudio's Pizza Kitchen
Country Club Tavern
1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H
No reviews yet
Casino Bombs
$15.00
More about Country Club Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May Court House
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Parmesan
Italian Subs
Pizza Steak
Fajitas
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tuna Wraps
Crispy Tacos
