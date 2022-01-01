Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Cape May Court House
/
Cape May Court House
/
Garlic Knots
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve garlic knots
Claudios Pizza Kitchen
205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$5.99
Garlic Knots
$4.99
More about Claudios Pizza Kitchen
Molino's
219 S Main St, Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$5.00
More about Molino's
Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May Court House
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chili
Bruschetta
Jalapeno Poppers
Chocolate Mousse
Garlic Bread
More near Cape May Court House to explore
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Somers Point
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Avalon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Margate City
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston