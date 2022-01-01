Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatball subs in
Cape May Court House
/
Cape May Court House
/
Meatball Subs
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve meatball subs
Alfredo's Pizzeria
1 Magnolia Drive, Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
$9.99
More about Alfredo's Pizzeria
Molino's
219 S Main St, Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Meatball Parm Sub
$9.00
More about Molino's
Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May Court House
Sweet Potato Fries
Goat Cheese Salad
Garlic Knots
Italian Subs
Cheeseburgers
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Greek Salad
More near Cape May Court House to explore
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Somers Point
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Avalon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Margate City
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(672 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston