Pizza steak in Cape May Court House
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve pizza steak
Claudios Pizza Kitchen
205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House
|Pizza Steak
|$10.99
|14" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$18.99
Alfredo's Pizzeria
1 Magnolia Drive, Cape May Court House
|Pizza Steak Wrap
|$8.99
|Pizza Steak
|$10.25
Molino's
219 S Main St, Cape May Court House
|Pizza Steak
|$9.50
sliced steak topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese
|Large Pizza steak Stromboli
|$20.00
freshly cooked cheesesteak, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara
|Small Pizza Steak Stromboli
|$10.00
freshly cooked cheesesteak, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese with a side of marinara