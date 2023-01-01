Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Cape May Court House

MexItalia - 219 S Main St

219 S Main St, Cape May Court H

Quesadillas$11.95
Grilled Large Flour Tortilla filled with cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, beans & rice.
TACOSHOP

5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House

KIDS QUESADILLA$7.00
Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar cheese, served with corn chips and pineapple.
Choose from only cheese (vegetarian) or add chicken (chicken and cheese).
All our quesadillas are prepared with flour tortillas, no substitutions.
TUNA MELT QUESADILLA$13.50
Fresh locally caught cooked tuna salad, spicy cream cheese crema, melted cheddar, served on a flour tortilla
Pescatarian, Nut Free
QUESADILLA$8.00
Roasted corn & poblanos, tomato, cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream
