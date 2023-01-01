Quesadillas in Cape May Court House
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about MexItalia - 219 S Main St
MexItalia - 219 S Main St
219 S Main St, Cape May Court H
|Quesadillas
|$11.95
Grilled Large Flour Tortilla filled with cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, beans & rice.
More about TACOSHOP
TACOSHOP
5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$7.00
Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar cheese, served with corn chips and pineapple.
Choose from only cheese (vegetarian) or add chicken (chicken and cheese).
All our quesadillas are prepared with flour tortillas, no substitutions.
|TUNA MELT QUESADILLA
|$13.50
Fresh locally caught cooked tuna salad, spicy cream cheese crema, melted cheddar, served on a flour tortilla
Pescatarian, Nut Free
|QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Roasted corn & poblanos, tomato, cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream