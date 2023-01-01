Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Cape May Court House

Cape May Court House restaurants
Toast

Cape May Court House restaurants that serve reuben

Consumer pic

 

TACOSHOP

5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EL REUBEN BURRITO$13.75
Grilled Pastrami, melted American cheese, rice and beans, coleslaw, tomato,
Avocado crema, served wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about TACOSHOP
Consumer pic

 

Country Club Tavern

1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$13.00
Choice of corned beef or turkey, topped with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
Mahi-Mahi Reuben$16.00
Mahi-Mahi with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, & sauerkraut, on grilled rye. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
More about Country Club Tavern

