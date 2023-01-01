Reuben in Cape May Court House
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve reuben
TACOSHOP
5 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House
|EL REUBEN BURRITO
|$13.75
Grilled Pastrami, melted American cheese, rice and beans, coleslaw, tomato,
Avocado crema, served wrapped in a flour tortilla
Country Club Tavern
1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H
|Reuben
|$13.00
Choice of corned beef or turkey, topped with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.
|Mahi-Mahi Reuben
|$16.00
Mahi-Mahi with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, & sauerkraut, on grilled rye. Served with chips, Cole slaw or macaroni salad.