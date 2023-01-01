Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Cape May Court House

Go
Cape May Court House restaurants
Toast

Cape May Court House restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Banner pic

 

MexItalia - 219 S Main St

219 S Main St, Cape May Court H

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$19.95
More about MexItalia - 219 S Main St
Claudios Pizza Kitchen image

 

Claudio's Pizza Kitchen

205 South Main Street, Cape May Court House

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Shrimp Scampi$22.99
More about Claudio's Pizza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May Court House

Egg Rolls

Chicken Parmesan

Lasagna

Chips And Salsa

Cobb Salad

Pizza Steak

Greek Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Cape May Court House to explore

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Northfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston