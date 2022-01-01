Tacos in Cape May Court House
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve tacos
Molino's
219 S Main St, Cape May Court House
|Asian Glazed Crispy Chicken Tacos (3)
|$8.95
Asian Glazed Crispy Chicken Tacos (3)
topped with a citrus cream slaw and salsa
Country Club Tavern
1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H
|Blackened Chicken TACO
|$13.00
Blackened chicken served in a soft flour shell with grilled pineapple & a sweet slaw
|Crispy Fish TACO
|$15.00
Crispy fish served in a soft flour shell with a street corn spread, lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese & diced tomatoes
|Taco Salad
|$16.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, black olives and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa