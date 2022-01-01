Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cape May Court House

Cape May Court House restaurants
Cape May Court House restaurants that serve tacos

Molino's

219 S Main St, Cape May Court House

Asian Glazed Crispy Chicken Tacos (3)$8.95
Asian Glazed Crispy Chicken Tacos (3)
topped with a citrus cream slaw and salsa
More about Molino's
Country Club Tavern

1512 Rt 9 N, Cape May Court H

Blackened Chicken TACO$13.00
Blackened chicken served in a soft flour shell with grilled pineapple & a sweet slaw
Crispy Fish TACO$15.00
Crispy fish served in a soft flour shell with a street corn spread, lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese & diced tomatoes
Taco Salad$16.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, black olives and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa
More about Country Club Tavern

