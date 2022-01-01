Cape May restaurants you'll love
More about Viggiano's on Sunset
Viggiano's on Sunset
109 Sunset Boulevard, Cape May
|Popular items
|Sm Veal Mediteranean
|$23.95
Piccolo Portion Veal Mediterranean - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke heart and capers, in a Chardonnay lemon pesto sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.
|Sm Lasagna
|$15.95
Piccolo Portion, Lasagna - This recipe is a Viggiano family favorite & is often served for special occasions. A tasty marinara sauce, layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground meatballs & sweet & hot sausages. Delizioso!
More about Cape May BBQ & Catering Co
Cape May BBQ & Catering Co
3305 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May
|Popular items
|Hushpuppies
|$7.00
|Ribs
|Mac & Cheese
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria
Erma Deli and Pizzeria
635 breakwater road, erma
|Popular items
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.25
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, YOGURT AND DRINK
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
beer-battered, fried & served with marinara sauce.
|18" REGULAR
|$13.00
More about Taco Caballito Tequileria
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Caballito Tequileria
429 Beach Ave, Cape May
|Popular items
|Mexican Street Corn
|$6.00
roasted corn + jalapeño + cilantro + mayonessa + achiote + cotija + chili tajin + lime juice
|Americano Taco
|$4.00
ground beef + lettuce + tomato + 3 cheese blend + crèma + lime wedge in flour tortilla
|Short Rib Bahn Mi
|$5.50
sriracha mayo + pickled onion + carrots cucumber + radish + cilantro on bao bun
More about The Club at Diamond Beach
The Club at Diamond Beach
600 East Raleigh Avenue, Lower Township
|Popular items
|$40 Bar Membership
|$40.00
Bar Membership Cards will be mailed late January of 2022. If this is a gift, please use the delivery address for the gift as this is where the card will be mailed.
More about Sapore Italiano
SEAFOOD
Sapore Italiano
416 South Broadway, West Cape May
|Popular items
|Eggplant Rolatini
|$12.95
Fresh eggplant battered in egg, rolled with riicotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Romaine lettuce served with croutons in our homemade Caesar dressing
|Caprese
|$11.95
Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and roasted red peppers drizzled in extra virgin olive oil