Cape May restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Cape May

Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Caterers
Gastropubs
Must-try Cape May restaurants

Viggiano's on Sunset image

 

Viggiano's on Sunset

109 Sunset Boulevard, Cape May

Sm Veal Mediteranean$23.95
Piccolo Portion Veal Mediterranean - Tender medallions of Veal seasoned and sautéed with Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke heart and capers, in a Chardonnay lemon pesto sauce.
Caesar Salad$12.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.
Sm Lasagna$15.95
Piccolo Portion, Lasagna - This recipe is a Viggiano family favorite & is often served for special occasions. A tasty marinara sauce, layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground meatballs & sweet & hot sausages. Delizioso!
Cape May BBQ & Catering Co image

 

Cape May BBQ & Catering Co

3305 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May

Hushpuppies$7.00
Ribs
Mac & Cheese
Erma Deli and Pizzeria image

 

Erma Deli and Pizzeria

635 breakwater road, erma

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$7.25
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, YOGURT AND DRINK
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
beer-battered, fried & served with marinara sauce.
18" REGULAR$13.00
Taco Caballito Tequileria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Caballito Tequileria

429 Beach Ave, Cape May

Mexican Street Corn$6.00
roasted corn + jalapeño + cilantro + mayonessa + achiote + cotija + chili tajin + lime juice
Americano Taco$4.00
ground beef + lettuce + tomato + 3 cheese blend + crèma + lime wedge in flour tortilla
Short Rib Bahn Mi$5.50
sriracha mayo + pickled onion + carrots cucumber + radish + cilantro on bao bun
The Club at Diamond Beach image

 

The Club at Diamond Beach

600 East Raleigh Avenue, Lower Township

$40 Bar Membership$40.00
Bar Membership Cards will be mailed late January of 2022. If this is a gift, please use the delivery address for the gift as this is where the card will be mailed.
SEAFOOD

Sapore Italiano

416 South Broadway, West Cape May

Eggplant Rolatini$12.95
Fresh eggplant battered in egg, rolled with riicotta cheese, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce served with croutons in our homemade Caesar dressing
Caprese$11.95
Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and roasted red peppers drizzled in extra virgin olive oil
