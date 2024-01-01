Buffalo chicken tenders in Cape May
Cape May restaurants that serve buffalo chicken tenders
More about Italian Affair
Italian Affair
3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
|$15.95
Crispy Tenders Tossed in our Buffalo sauce over a bed of mixed greens, tomato, onion and croutons with creamy bleu cheese dressing.
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road
Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road
635 breakwater road, erma
|BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$13.50
buffalo chicken tenders, romaine, iceberg, chopped tomato, cucumber & bleu cheese crumbles.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER WRAP
|$10.50
chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & melted bleu cheese crumbles.