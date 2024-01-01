Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken tenders in Cape May

Go
Cape May restaurants
Toast

Cape May restaurants that serve buffalo chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Italian Affair

3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad$15.95
Crispy Tenders Tossed in our Buffalo sauce over a bed of mixed greens, tomato, onion and croutons with creamy bleu cheese dressing.
More about Italian Affair
Erma Deli and Pizzeria image

 

Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road

635 breakwater road, erma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$13.50
buffalo chicken tenders, romaine, iceberg, chopped tomato, cucumber & bleu cheese crumbles.
BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER WRAP$10.50
chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & melted bleu cheese crumbles.
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May

Clams

Lasagna

Spinach Salad

Street Tacos

Bruschetta

Penne

Key Lime Pies

Waffles

Map

More near Cape May to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (22 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (245 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (973 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston