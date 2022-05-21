Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Cape May
/
Cape May
/
Cake
Cape May restaurants that serve cake
The Club at Diamond Beach
600 East Raleigh Avenue, Lower Township
No reviews yet
Crab Cake Sandwich
$18.00
More about The Club at Diamond Beach
Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road
635 breakwater road, erma
No reviews yet
TASTY CAKES
$1.99
CAKES
$0.00
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road
Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May
Brisket
Taco Salad
Carne Asada
Egg Rolls
Burritos
Cheese Fries
Carne Asada Burritos
Tacos
More near Cape May to explore
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Wildwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
No reviews yet
Avalon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(531 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(308 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston