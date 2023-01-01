Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Cape May

Cape May restaurants
Toast

Cape May restaurants that serve chef salad

Italian Affair

3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May

No reviews yet
Takeout
chef's salad$16.00
ham, turkey, egg, provolone, peppers, tomato, onion, crouton
More about Italian Affair
Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road

635 breakwater road, erma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEF SALAD$13.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, ham, Swiss & turkey sprinkled with parmesan.
ITALIAN CHEF SALAD$13.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, egg & Italian meats tossed with oil, oregano & parmesan cheese.
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road

