Chef salad in Cape May
Cape May restaurants that serve chef salad
Italian Affair
3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May
|chef's salad
|$16.00
ham, turkey, egg, provolone, peppers, tomato, onion, crouton
Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road
635 breakwater road, erma
|CHEF SALAD
|$13.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, ham, Swiss & turkey sprinkled with parmesan.
|ITALIAN CHEF SALAD
|$13.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, egg & Italian meats tossed with oil, oregano & parmesan cheese.