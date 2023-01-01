Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Cape May

Go
Cape May restaurants
Toast

Cape May restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

Italian Affair

3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May

No reviews yet
Takeout
triple chocolate cake$4.25
More about Italian Affair
Restaurant banner

 

Taco Caballito Tequileria - 429 Beach Ave

429 Beach Ave, Cape May

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about Taco Caballito Tequileria - 429 Beach Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May

Fritters

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Chicken Marsala

Clams

Taco Salad

Cheeseburgers

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Map

More near Cape May to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (859 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston