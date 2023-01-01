Penne in Cape May
Cape May restaurants that serve penne
More about Viggiano's on Sunset, Cape May NJ
Viggiano's on Sunset, Cape May NJ
109 Sunset Boulevard, Cape May
|Lg Shrimp Penne
|$35.95
Grande Portion, Penne Rigata with Shrimp & Roasted Peppers - Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp & roasted peppers in a garlic butter sauce.
|Sm Penne Spin
|$16.95
Piccolo Portion, Penne Rigata with Prosciutto & Spinach - Penne pasta sautéed with julienne prosciutto, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes, in a garlic butter sauce.
|Sm Penne Vodka
|$18.95
***Wednesday's Only***
Piccolo Portion
Vodka Shrimp Penne, Sauteed shrimp with roasted peppers and penne is a sweet vodka cream sauce.