Penne in Cape May

Cape May restaurants
Toast

Cape May restaurants that serve penne

Viggiano's on Sunset, Cape May NJ

109 Sunset Boulevard, Cape May

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Shrimp Penne$35.95
Grande Portion, Penne Rigata with Shrimp & Roasted Peppers - Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp & roasted peppers in a garlic butter sauce.
Sm Penne Spin$16.95
Piccolo Portion, Penne Rigata with Prosciutto & Spinach - Penne pasta sautéed with julienne prosciutto, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes, in a garlic butter sauce.
Sm Penne Vodka$18.95
***Wednesday's Only***
Piccolo Portion
Vodka Shrimp Penne, Sauteed shrimp with roasted peppers and penne is a sweet vodka cream sauce.
More about Viggiano's on Sunset, Cape May NJ
SEAFOOD

Sapore Italiano - 416 South Broadway

416 South Broadway, West Cape May

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
Penne alla Scampi Penne$29.95
Penne pasta sauteed with shrimp, garlic, extra virgin olive oil in pink cognac sauce
More about Sapore Italiano - 416 South Broadway

