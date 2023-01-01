Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Cape May

Go
Cape May restaurants
Toast

Cape May restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Consumer pic

 

Italian Affair

3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May

No reviews yet
Takeout
kid's spaghetti and meatball$12.00
More about Italian Affair
Erma Deli and Pizzeria image

 

Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road

635 breakwater road, erma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$16.25
SERVED WITH 2 MEATBALLS
More about Erma Deli and Pizzeria - 635 breakwater road

Browse other tasty dishes in Cape May

Sliders

Grilled Chicken

Egg Rolls

Chef Salad

Bruschetta

Clams

Waffles

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Cape May to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Wildwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Cape May Court House

No reviews yet

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (645 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (403 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston