Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

Fresh | Local | Relax | Enjoy
Award winning seafood in a comfortable relaxed atmosphere. We look forward to serving you soon!

2018 Clark Avenue

Popular Items

Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, mango salsa, sour cream & cabbage, served with our black bean & corn salad with chipotle ranch
Shrimp Basket$11.99
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp served with fries & coleslaw
Calabash Choice of Two$23.99
Choose from lightly breaded & fried shrimp, flounder, sea scallops, oysters & clam strips, served with fries, hush puppies & coleslaw
Crab Dip$12.99
A rich mixture of crab, cheeses, horseradish & spices served with fried pita points
Broiled Seafood Platter$25.99
Succulent sea scallops, shrimp, cod & mussels lightly dusted with lemon pepper & blackening spice served with a side of lemon buerre blanc and your choice of two sides
Hush Puppy Basket$3.99
A classic starter
Roasted Red Pepper & Crab Bisque - Cup$4.99
A rich & creamy blend of fire roasted red peppers, tomato & spices topped with backfin lump crab
Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits - Regular$20.99
Shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, scallions & mushrooms in a classic low country cream sauce over stone ground cheese grits
Fried Okra$6.99
Perfect for sharing. Lightly breaded & fried, dusted with parmesan & served with our bistro sauce for dipping.
Fresh Catch Salmon$20.99
Choose from blackened, grilled, broiled or pan seared with your choice of lemon beurre blanc, mango salsa or roasted garlic aioli and your choice of two sides
2018 Clark Avenue

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
