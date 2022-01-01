Go
Toast

Capeside Kitchen

With a focus on Breakfast/Lunch, Capeside Kitchen strives to provide quality food with friendly and quick service in Harwichport, MA.

SANDWICHES

86 Sea Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (148 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Bacon Crispy$3.49
Specialty Avocado Toast (Caprese)
Benedict Sampler
Benedicts
Side of Home Fries$2.49
Veggie Omelette$10.99
Tomato, Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

86 Sea Street

Harwich Port MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Port

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jake Rooney's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ember Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Stove Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston