Capital Ale House

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

917 Caroline St • $$

Avg 4 (2114 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Burger$12.00
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese.
Belgian Style Fries$9.50
Served with Belgian-style flavored mayonnaises including lemon-cayenne, roasted garlic, pesto.
Side Fries$4.00
Smokehouse Burger$14.75
Spicy BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried shoestring onions.
Pierogies$11.00
Potato & onion pierogies, bacon, Havarti cheese, chive sour cream.
Capital Club$14.50
Smoked turkey, bacon, ham, cheddar, Havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce, CAH sauce, Vienna white toast.
Wings (10)$15.00
Your choice of: Barbecue, Thai Chili, Mexicali, Hot Buffalo, House Dry Rub, Old Bay or Hot and Numbing.
Ale House Burger$11.25
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions.
Bavarian Pretzel$9.50
Served with sweet Bavarian mustard.
Fried Pickles$8.50
Crunchy house breaded pickles served with jalapeno ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

917 Caroline St

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
