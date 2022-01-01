Go
Capital Ale House

Come in and enjoy!

41 Court Square

Popular Items

Cheese Burger$12.00
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese.
Loaded Fries$13.00
Our Belgian style fries topped with bacon, cheddar, roasted corn pico de gallo, ancho chipotle sauce and chive sour cream.
Bavarian Pretzel$9.50
Served with sweet Bavarian mustard.
Spinach & Shrimp Dip$14.00
Shrimp, baby spinach, Parmesan cream sauce, pretzel bread.
Ale House Burger$11.25
Virginia beef, lettuce, tomato, onions.
Smokehouse Burger$14.75
Spicy BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried shoestring onions.
Mushroom French Dip Burger$15.50
Grilled beef patty, caramelized onions,
sautéed mushrooms, gruyere cheese,
horseradish sauce, au jus.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken breast with pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo, then drizzled with local hot honey.
Homestyle Mac-N-Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs and garlic toast.
Location

41 Court Square

Harrisonburg VA

Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 3:00 am
