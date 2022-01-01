Capital Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
41 Court Square
Popular Items
Location
41 Court Square
Harrisonburg VA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Urgie's Cheesesteaks
Urgie's Bar at the Carriage House. Authentic Philly-Style Cheesesteaks!
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
Come in and Enjoy
The Golden Pony
Specializing in scratch-made American cuisine, The Golden Pony offers high quality pizza, burgers, salads and more! We have pinball machines, an art gallery, an outdoor patio, two full bars and a professional sound stage for live music and DJs on the weekends.
Magpie Diner
Good food, good neighbors!