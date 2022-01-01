Go
Capital Burgers and Dogs

Come in and enjoy the best burgers and dogs in town!

814 N Robinson St

Popular Items

The Robinson Classic Burger$8.00
classic smash beef patty, caramelized onion, American cheddar cheese, mayo & a pickle
The Main Corn Dog$8.00
deep-fried corn dog (State Fair style), mustard and ketchup on side
House-Cut Fries$4.00
The Belvidere Original Dog$6.00
ketchup, mustard
The I-64 Burger$10.00
smash beef patty, fried egg, bacon, melted American cheddar, mayo, spring mix
Beer-Battered Onion Rings$4.00
The Broad Burger$8.00
smash beef patty, American cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, BBQ sauce
Tater Tots$4.00
The Monument Burger$8.00
smash beef patty, caramelized onion, tomato, goat cheese, mayo, spring mix
The Arthur Ashe Blvd Burger$8.00
smash beef patty, blue cheese crumble, caramelized onion, sautéed mushroom, spring mix, special sauce
Location

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
