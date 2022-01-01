Go
Toast

Capital City Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

319 n carson street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

319 n carson street

carson city NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Fox Brewpub

No reviews yet

The Fox Brewpub, is an English-Style restaurant, brewpub and gathering place that was established in 2007 in the heart of the recently revitalized downtown corridor of Carson City, NV. The Fox is located within the Historic St. Charles Hotel

Flat Earth Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Capital Cafe and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We have a variety of delicious authentic Mexican food and American.

THB

No reviews yet

3300 Hwy 50 East, Carson City, NV, 89701

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston