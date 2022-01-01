Go
Toast

Capital Club 16

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

16 West Martin Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)

Popular Items

No utensils, thanks
Roasted Tomato Soup$5.00
House made NC tomato bisque, with asiago and herbs.
Tarragon Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, and avocado on sourdough bread
The "16" Salad$12.00
Local field greens, Mission figs, Alpine cheese blend, Granny Smith apple, sunflower seeds, cucumbers, shredded carrots, caramelized onions, and cider thyme vinaigrette
Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
Breaded pork tenderloin cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onions, sliced dill pickles, and spicy herb aioli on a brioche bun
Chicken Club Hero$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Vermont Cheddar, Thick Cut Bacon, Granny Smith Apple, Lettuce, Onions, Horseradish Aioli, Hoagie Roll.
Hungry Wolf$14.00
Chopped Black Forest ham, grilled chicken and bacon, provolone and white cheddar, boiled egg, carrot, heirloom tomato, cucumber, and radish. Served over mixed greens with house vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

16 West Martin Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Garland

No reviews yet

Questions? Please call us at 919-833-6886
Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or dietary restrictions at this time.

Kings

No reviews yet

We are selling a limited number of Holiday

Centro Raleigh

No reviews yet

Our mission is to serve you the best locally-sourced Mexican and Latin American cuisine, innovative margaritas and cocktails, and to give back to our wonderful community. Centro was designed with freshness, love, art, and authenticity in mind.

Fox Liquor Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston