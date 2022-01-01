Capital Craft

Go
Food, beer and cocktail kits available TO-GO! Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary–Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, offering crispy, thin-crust perfection in every bite.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

138 Rt 10 • $$

Avg 3.9 (514 reviews)

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken$12.00
Boneless battered chicken, honey mustard and chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Chunky Grandma$16.00
Brooklyn style pan pizza, fresh mozzarella, topped with house marinara, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
Classic Burger$14.00
Premium Angus, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun
California Chicken Wrap$16.00
grille chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, bacon, spring mix, housemade ranch
Stuffed Plantain$13.00
Mojo pork, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheddar, pico de gallo, honey-sriracha- cilantro drizzle
Prime Rib French Dip$18.00
Premium cut prime rib of beef, house smoked and hand shaved with crispy onions, horseradish mayo, gouda cheese, au jus
Pretzel Bites$9.00
house nacho cheese sauce and whole grain honey mustard
CC Burger$16.00
Vintage cheddar, house smoked bacon, stout onions, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun
Wings$14.00
Bell and Evans organic chicken wings, in three signature flavors: classic buffalo, k.o. dry rub, or firecracker bbq
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fresh chicken in our signature batter,
bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, spicy
mayo
Location

138 Rt 10

East Hanover NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
