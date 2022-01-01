Capital Craft

Go
Don't confuse our carry-out with ordinary! Take home fresh, delicious meals chef-prepared in our scratch kitchen with all-natural ingredients like locally sourced meats and game, organic produce and artisan cheeses. Our burgers are hand-formed FRESH & our handcrafted pizzas feature only the freshest ingredients and superior cheeses, coal fired to crispy, thin-crust perfection.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

171 Route 22 E • $$

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

CC Burger$16.00
Vintage cheddar, house smoked bacon, stout onions, jalapeño aioli, brioche bun
Popcorn Chicken$12.00
Boneless battered chicken, honey mustard and chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Boogie Nights$16.00
Crumbled sausage, mozzarella, garlic-parmesan-ricotta sauce, fresh basil,
garlic oil
Pulled Pork Spring Rolls$13.00
mojo pork, pickled red onions, sweet plantains, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro honey lime dipping sauce
Wings$14.00
chicken wings, in three signature flavors: classic buffalo, k.o. dry rub, or firecracker bbq
Margherita$13.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
Coal Fired Wings$14.00
Marinated in garlic, herbs and white wine are coal-fired to lock in the flavor with a charred crispy skin. ***Use special requests to add BBQ or Buffalo Sauce for dipping, if desired***
Pretzel Bites$9.00
house nacho cheese sauce and whole grain honey mustard
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo
Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickles, Potato bun
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

171 Route 22 E

Green Brook NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
