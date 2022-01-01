Go
Capital Cigar Lounge

Come in, grab a seat, and discover the difference that makes Capital Cigar Lounge the premier public and members club for the discerning cigar consumer.

5505 S 16th St Ste 100

Popular Items

Nub 460 Nuance Single Roast$9.99
Nub 460 Habano$9.49
Crux Limitada The Show$13.49
This 5 x 52 box pressed cigar is complex & clean. Tasting notes: earthy, creamy, nutty. Med-Med/Full in strength.
Warfighter 5.56 Field - Toro$12.49
Connecticut Shade
Elijah Craig$29.99
DE Freestyle Live Preorder (no discounts)$52.99
**PREORDER**
Will be available for pickup after 4/20. Price includes Freestyle Kit and food at CCL watch party 5/12 6-8pm.
Warfighter 7.62 Minutemen 5-pack$39.99
Location

5505 S 16th St Ste 100

Lincoln NE

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
